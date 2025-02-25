0:00 / 0:00
Top Secret!
Latest movies View archive
Suggest a movie
If you know of a movie that should be featured on this site, please let me know so I can add it to the archive.
About this project
This website collects movie clips with inaccurate binocular shots (i.e., two overlapping circles instead of one, as you would see in real life). It currently features 36 fantastic films and also White Noise (2022).
Subscribe to the site's RSS feed for updates. The full list of movies is also available on Letterboxd.
Latest binocular shot added on February 25, 2025.