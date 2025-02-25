A tribute to movies with inaccurate binocular shots
Top Secret!
Top Secret! (1984)

Popular and dashing American singer Nick Rivers travels to East Germany to perform in a music fes...

Popular and dashing American singer Nick Rivers travels to East Germany to perform in a music festival. When he loses his heart to the gorgeous Hillary Flammond, he finds himself caught up in an underground resistance movement. Rivers joins forces with Agent Cedric and Flammond to attempt the rescue of her father, Dr. Paul, from the Germans, who have captured the scientist in hopes of coercing him into building a new naval mine.

Submitted by Ana.

Latest movies

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Le Silence de le Mer (1949)
Cloak and Dagger (1946)
Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)
Murder by Contract (1958)
Two-Minute Warning (1976)
The African Queen (1951)
Experiment in Terror (1962)
Breakdown (1997)
Ronin (1998)

About this project

This website collects movie clips with inaccurate binocular shots (i.e., two overlapping circles instead of one, as you would see in real life). It currently features 36 fantastic films and also White Noise (2022).

Latest binocular shot added on February 25, 2025.

Curated from afar by Javier Arce